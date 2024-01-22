January 22, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

As per the revised final electoral rolls for 2024, published on January 22, Karnataka has 5.38 crore electors, including 2.68 crore women and 4,920 in the others category.

Giving details about the final rolls that were published on January 22, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena told mediapersons that the total number of electors has increased by 4.08 lakh since the publication of the draft electoral rolls on October 27, 2023.

The final electoral rolls of 224 Assembly constituencies have been published in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of all District Electoral Registration officers, Assistant Electoral Roll Registration officers and all polling stations for the information of the public.

“A total of 58,834 polling stations have been identified. During rationalisation, 845 polling stations were added and 293 were merged. Overall, there is a net increase of 552 polling stations compared to 2023 Assembly elections,” he said.

During the revision, the names of electors detected under Photo Similar Entries, Demographically Similar Entries, Dead, Shifted, Absentee, have been deleted for cleansing of the electoral rolls. The total number of voters (5.38 crore) published in the final rolls is after these deletions. This number includes 46,501 service electors.

Highest and lowest voters

Among the 224 Assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South has the highest number of voters at 7,17,201. Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district has the least number of voters at 1,67,556.

Mr. Meena said between the draft and final rolls of 2024, as many as 10,81,110 electors have been added and 6,72,457 electors have been deleted. People can use Form 6 for new registration, and Form 8 for addition, correction or deletion of names in the electoral rolls.

How to get your name in list of voters

Eligible unregistered electors can still get their names in the electoral rolls till 10 days before the last day of filing nominations. People can submit applications online using the Voters Service Portal ( https://voters.eci.gov.in ), or the Voter Helpline Mobile App for inclusion of their name in the rolls.

Eligible prospective electors qualifying on January 4, 2024, July 1, 2024 and October 1, 2024 can also submit their applications in advance.

For any information regarding electoral rolls, Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), and submission of applications, individuals may contact the respective District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and Booth Level Officers.

They can also call the toll free number 1950 (180042551950).

Pointing out that full EPIC coverage has been achieved, the Chief Electoral Officer said as many as 17,47,518 EPICs have been delivered via speed post to electors’ residences by November-end. Another 10,76,506 EPICs have been generated and are currently in the process of being sent to electors.

“Eligible electors who have not got the EPIC cards can re-apply with corrections, and the cards will be generated within a fortnight,” he said.

Vulnerable tribal groups

A special drive has been conducted to enroll particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the districts of Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. A total of 37,719 people (of the eligible 38,132) from the tribal groups have been enrolled.

Likewise, of the total 6,18,496 eligible (above 18 years) physically challenged voters, 5,62,831 have been enrolled and marked for facilities that will be provided by the commission on election day.

