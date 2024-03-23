Karnataka halts Goa-Tanmar power line project to save Western Ghats

March 23, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

In a major boost for environment and forest conservation, the Government of Karnataka has rejected the proposal for Goa-Tanmar power project recommended by its own officials.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre has not only rejected the proposal of its senior personnel in the Forest Department to divert forest land in favour of power lines, but also issued notices to the officials concerned and sought an explanation from them for their stance.

A communique issued by the ministry to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Forces dated March 16, 2024, states that the proposed diversion of forests should be rejected and the powerlines should be realigned along non-forest areas.

It also states that in future, such proposals should be treated with caution at the preliminary stage itself, given the imperatives of conservation and forest protection for posterity.

Continuing, the communique directed the PCCF to issue notices and seek explanations from officials who had recommended the diversion of forest land despite the project entailing large-scale felling of trees and forest destruction.

What the project is

The Goa-Tanmar power project entailed drawing 400 KV D/C Quad Transmission Line and the project authorities had sought the diversion of 174.652 hectares of forest land in Dharwad, Haliyal, Dandeli Wildlife and Belagavi division. The transmission line was to connect the existing power grid in Narendra in Dharwad district to Xeldem in Goa and the length of the transmission line was 94 km out of which 72 km of the line was to pass through Karnataka forests including 6.6 km of the line through Anshi-Dandeli tiger reserve.

The DCF of Belagavi division rejected the project as the forest land falls in the Western Ghats with rare and endangered species. The official also said that if permission was given to the project, there will be more damage to the biodiversity of the area and affect the eco-system of Western Ghats apart from bifurcating the entire landscape. However, officials of Dharwad, Huliyal and Dandeli gave their consent and estimated that about 35% of the nearly 73,000 trees estimated were to be felled.

‘Positive move’

Welcoming the developments, Giridhar Kulkarni, wildlife conservationist, said the decision taken by the Forest Minister and the State government to reject the proposal is a positive move and was in the interest of wildlife conservation in the districts of Belagavi and Uttara Kannada.

Mr. Kulkarni had written to the authorities that the removal of native vegetation would result in the fragmentation of forests, degradation and loss of wildlife habitat apart from disturbing the functioning of the watershed besides causing human-animal conflict in the region.

‘’This is a big relief for us as I had submitted multiple representations to the authorities to reject the proposal,” said Mr. Kulkarni, describing the Forest Minister’s initiative as a ‘’bold move.’’

