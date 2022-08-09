Karnataka guesthouse at Mantralayam gets facelift

Builiding renovated at a cost of ₹4 crore

Minister for Muzrai and Waqk Shashikala Jolle on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Karnataka guesthouse at Raghavendra Mutt in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, constructed at the cost of ₹4 crore for the benefit of pilgrims visiting from the State.

The building has 50 rooms, including 40 deluxe and 10 VIP rooms. The department has provided ₹54 lakh towards purchase of furniture in 50 rooms, said the Minister after inaugurating the building.

The government has been constructing a mega Karnataka Bhavan building at the cost of ₹232 crore at Tirumala in Tirupati and the work on the building was moving at a fast pace, she said.

Many religious places

Noting that the BJP government has been giving prominence on providing accommodation facilities at various religious places, she said the government had released ₹5 crore towards construction of a guesthouse at Sabarimala in Kerala, ₹3 crore for a guesthouse at Pandharapur in Maharashtra, and ₹4 crore for renovation of an old guesthouse at Mantralayam.

A sum of ₹3 crore each had been sanctioned for various development works at Renuka Yellamma temple at Savadatti in Belagavi, Sri Dattatreya Swamy Temple at Gangapur in Kalaburagi, Sri Siddhagiri Mutt in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Sri Siddalingeshwara Temple at Yediyur in Kunigal in Tumakuru, Sri Sharadamba temple at Sringeri in Chikmagalur, and Sri Mylara Lingeshwara Swamy temple at Mailara in Ballari district, she said.

At Ayodhya

Ms. Jolle said the government has been in touch with the Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh for construction of a guesthouse at Ayodhya where the Ram Temple was being built.