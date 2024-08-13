Karnataka: G.T. Deve Gowda urges Sidaramaiah to upgrade MCC to Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike

Former Minister and MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) into Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike (BMMP) by including the areas falling under the purview of the local bodies on the outskirts of the city.

In a representation submitted to Mr. Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday, Mr. Gowda referred to the rapid growth of the areas on the outskirts of Mysuru and said there was a need to include the areas falling under the purview of the local bodies falling in Mysuru taluk under MCC to ensure the residents get better civic amenities and infrastructure.

Also, to ensure proper planned growth of the areas on the outskirts of the city, the areas falling under the local bodies in Mysuru taluk should be brought under under MCC, which should be upgraded to BMMP.

He proposed that Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC), town panchayats of Srirampura, Ramanahalli, Kadakola, and Bogadi, besides the gram panchayats of Chamundi Hills, Siddalingapura, Ilwala, and Alanahalli, which together are spread across 187.01 sq km be brought under MCC, which is presently spread across 86.31 sq km.

If the local bodies on the outskirts of Mysuru city are brought under the MCC limits and the civic body is upgraded into a BMMP, the total area under it will be 273.32 sq km. Mr. Gowda pointed to the presence of a large population in the areas of Mysuru taluk within the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru and called for their inclusion in the limits of MCC.

Also, he said some areas under the jurisdiction of local bodies like Hootagalli CMC and Ramanahalli and Srirampura Taluk Panchayats are part of various wards of MCC as per the 2018 delimitation of wards.

While MCC ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 20 of Hebbal region are part of Hootagalli CMC, MCC ward no. 35 of Sathgalli region is part of Ramanahalli Town Panchayat, and MCC ward no. 65 of Srirampura region is part of Srirampura Town Panchayat.

The Hootagalli CMC and Ramanahalli and Srirampura Town Panchayats have urged the government to exclude the areas that were part of the MCC, he said while pointing out that Sections 4 and 500 of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976 provides for inclusion or exclusion into large cities areas that are part of CMCs, town panchayats, or gram panchayats.

Hence, he said the inclusion of areas of various local bodies in Mysuru taluk, falling on the outskirts of the city, should be included into the MCC, which in turn should be upgraded into a BMMP.

