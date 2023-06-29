ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka | Gruha Lakshmi scheme application process likely from July 14

June 29, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The application process for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is likely to start from July 14.

“The Cabinet discussed the scheme and its implementation in detail. Tentatively, the launch date for starting the application process has been kept as July 14. Further details will be given by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons.

One of the five pre-poll guarantees, Gruha Lakshmi entails providing monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to the woman head of the family. The scheme is scheduled to be launched on August 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / welfare

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US