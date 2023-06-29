Karnataka | Gruha Lakshmi scheme application process likely from July 14

June 29, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The application process for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is likely to start from July 14.

“The Cabinet discussed the scheme and its implementation in detail. Tentatively, the launch date for starting the application process has been kept as July 14. Further details will be given by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons.

One of the five pre-poll guarantees, Gruha Lakshmi entails providing monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to the woman head of the family. The scheme is scheduled to be launched on August 15.