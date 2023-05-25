Karnataka Gramin Bank achieves ₹61,203 crore total business in 2022-23

May 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka Gramin Bank, the largest regional rural bank in South India, has achieved a total business of ₹61,203 crore for the 2022-23 financial year. Last year, the bank achieved a total business of ₹57,210 crore.

Chairman of the bank G.R. Dilli Babu, who presented the performance sheet of the bank in Ballari on Thursday, said that the bank has retained the status of being the second largest regional rural bank in India.

Mr. Babu said that the bank has registered a growth of 9.68% under Current Account Savings Account (CASA) and reached the ₹14,001 crore mark. The share of CASA to total deposit has improved from last year’s 40.16% to 41.29%.

Under the agriculture sector, the bank has recorded a growth of 8.37% to reach the ₹21,912 crore mark. The bank has disbursed loans to Kisan Credit Card borrowers to an extent of ₹4,132 crore. It has disbursed loans of up to ₹2,103 crore to non-agricultural activities.

Mr. Babu said that the bank has been consistently earning profits since its inception. The bank has registered gross profit of ₹808 crore and a net profit of ₹7.56 crore.

Karnataka Gramin Bank has a strong foothold with its network of 1,121 branches spread across the State. To extend its ATM service in rural areas, the bank has introduced five mobile ATM vans to deliver cash on the doorsteps of people in Ballari, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Mysuru and Chitradurga districts, Mr. Babu added.