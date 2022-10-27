Karnataka govt. withdraws permission for venue for release of book on Imran Khan following petition by Hindutva organisation

The book was released at the author’s house; govt.’s move condemned as attack on freedom of expression

The Kannada and Culture Department cancelled letting out Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, for the release of a Kannada book on the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, reportedly following a petition by Hindu Janjagruti Samiti (HJS). The organisers of the event were informed at the last moment about this on Thursday afternoon. However, the book was released at the author’s house where the decision by the Kannada and Culture was condemned as an “attack on freedom of speech and expression”.

The HJS in its petition alleged that Mr. Khan as the Prime Minister had supported terror attacks on India and releasing a book in praise of him was a seditious act. The HJS, is a sister organisation of Goa-based Sanatan Sanstha, and several accused charged with murdering Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi have been linked to it. The HJS had earlier got a stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui cancelled by submitting a similar petition.

“We also got the petition from the HJS, but were prepared to provide security for the event. But we were informed that the Kannada and Culture Department had withdrawn permission to use their venue for the event owing to the controversy,” said a senior police official.

‘Not about him as PM’

Sudhakar S.B., author of the book ‘Imran Khan - Ondu Jeevanta Dantakathe’, said the book was not about Mr. Khan’s political life but was about his struggle to build a free cancer care hospital in Pakistan. “We were informed at the last moment that orders had come from above to deny us permission to hold the event at Kalagrama, despite we having hired the venue as per norms. We were not told the reason why it was cancelled,” he said.

Manjula Naik, Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department, said she was not aware of the issue. “Decisions on venues are decentralised and they are not taken at the Secretary level. A decision on this would have been taken by officers responsible for the venue based on local circumstances,” she said.

The former High Court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das, who released the book at the author’s house, said the decision by the department was undemocratic and unconstitutional. “The constitution has guaranteed us freedom of speech and expression, which includes freedom to dissent and criticise anyone. I strongly condemn how the State government has catapulted to the pressures from communal and fundamentalist forces,” he told The Hindu.