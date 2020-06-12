Karnataka govt. withdraws notification on increased work hours

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its notification that extended the maximum work hours from 8 to 10 per day and 60 hours per week for all factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948.

The government in its notification issued on May 22 has extended the work hours for three months (till August 21, 2020).

The Labour Department Deputy Secretary Sandhya L. Nayak said the government has withdrawn the notification.

The Central government too raised objections to the order and directed the government to withdraw it.

Many labour unions have opposed the government’s order.

The other BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government too had withdrawn a similar order.