Karnataka govt. withdraws notification on increased work hours

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its notification that extended the maximum work hours from 8 to 10 per day and 60 hours per week for all factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948.
The government in its notification issued on May 22 has extended the work hours for three months (till August 21, 2020).
The Labour Department Deputy Secretary Sandhya L. Nayak said the government has withdrawn the notification.
The Central government too raised objections to the order and directed the government to withdraw it.
Many labour unions have opposed the government’s order.
The other BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government too had withdrawn a similar order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.