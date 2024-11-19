ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt. withdraws arbitration clause for its contracts citing financial burden

Published - November 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its circular on compulsory arbitration clause for government contracts and tenders on the ground that it was resulting in huge financial burden on the State exchequer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister H.K. Patil said at a press conference on Tuesday that now those having disputes in this regard would have to approach courts.

The circular issued by the government on November 16 states: “In exercise of the power conferred under Section 21 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, the circular No. LAVW 273 LAC 2012(p), dated: 10.01.2014 regarding incorporation of ‘Arbitration Clause’ in the government contract/tenders etc. is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Contempt cases

Taking serious note of the huge pendency of criminal contempt cases due to non-implementation of court orders by government departments, the Law Department has served an ultimatum to heads of all the departments to bring down the contempt cases to double digit by March 31, Mr. Patil said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He pointed out that presently 1,006 cases were pending in various departments. Though the situation was better when compared with the earlier regime, when more than 2,500 contempt cases were pending, still this was a cause for concern as the number of pending cases were huge, he observed.

The Law Department had recently held a meeting with the officials concerned, he said, adding the government was aiming at reducing the pendency to single digit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US