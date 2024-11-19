Karnataka govt. withdraws arbitration clause for its contracts citing financial burden

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its circular on compulsory arbitration clause for government contracts and tenders on the ground that it was resulting in huge financial burden on the State exchequer.

Law Minister H.K. Patil said at a press conference on Tuesday that now those having disputes in this regard would have to approach courts.

The circular issued by the government on November 16 states: “In exercise of the power conferred under Section 21 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, the circular No. LAVW 273 LAC 2012(p), dated: 10.01.2014 regarding incorporation of ‘Arbitration Clause’ in the government contract/tenders etc. is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Contempt cases

Taking serious note of the huge pendency of criminal contempt cases due to non-implementation of court orders by government departments, the Law Department has served an ultimatum to heads of all the departments to bring down the contempt cases to double digit by March 31, Mr. Patil said.

He pointed out that presently 1,006 cases were pending in various departments. Though the situation was better when compared with the earlier regime, when more than 2,500 contempt cases were pending, still this was a cause for concern as the number of pending cases were huge, he observed.

The Law Department had recently held a meeting with the officials concerned, he said, adding the government was aiming at reducing the pendency to single digit.