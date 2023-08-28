Karnataka govt. will reintroduce ‘Krishi Honda’ scheme, says Cheluvarayaswamy

August 28, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday, August 28, said ‘Krishi Honda’ scheme (pond dug up in fields for storing rainwater) may soon be relaunched for improving groundwater source and conserving rainwater.

While laying emphasis on cultivating crops that are less water intensive whenever there were deficient rains, the Minister said there is a need to take up interventions for improving ground water. ‘Krishi Honda’ is one such step and the government may soon take steps to reintroduce the scheme that provides financial assistance for digging up the ponds.

Speaking after inaugurating Millets’ Mela and ‘Bellada Parishe’ in Mandya, he said it is the first time that an MLA from Mandya has become the Agriculture Minister. “It is because of the blessings of the Swamiji (Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchangiri Mutt) and the people of Mandya.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a lot of interest has generated worldwide on millets. Today, the rich also want millets considering their health benefits. Millets have generated a lot of interest globally and the year 2023 is celebrated as the International Year of Millets, he said adding that farmers must make use of the benefits given by the government for millet promotion.

Farmers can improve their financial status if they go for value addition of millets and also branding, he felt.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji also spoke.

MLA Ravikumar said more farmers will take up millet cultivation if an assured market was provided. The traditional jaggery-making units are in crisis and they need to be supported with efforts for getting NoC from the Pollution Board. Efforts are also to establish a new sugar factory in Mandya.

Former Minister P.M. Narendraswamy gave a call for popularizing organic farming.

On the occasion, progressive farmers were felicitated. An exhibition of all types of millets was among the biggest attractions at the event. Eateries made from jaggery were also a hit at the ‘Bellada Parishe’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.