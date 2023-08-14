Karnataka govt. will make all efforts to make Dasara 2023 attractive, says Mahadevappa

August 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, on Monday, August 14, said the State government will make all efforts to make this year’s Dasara festivities more attractive than last year.

Addressing a press conference after holding the first meeting of the Dasara Executive Committee here on Monday, Mr. Mahadevappa said he had sought suggestions from the officials and the elected representatives, who participated in the meeting, to come up with ideas on making the Dasara events more attractive so that the grandeur of the festivities is heightened.

The government, he said, is expecting a higher turnout of people for Dasara festivities this year in view of the free KSRTC bus travel scheme for women – Shakti.

Instead of restricting the new programmes to Yuva Dasara and Ahaara Dasara or Dasara Food Festival, he said the authorities should introduce new events also. Earlier, in the meeting, Mr. Mahadevappa urged the officials to enhance the appeal of torchlight parade held on Bannimantap Grounds after the conclusion of the Vijayadashami procession.

The Minister said he had heard from the officials that a lot of funds were spent on a few events last year. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that funds are not wasted on a few programmes, but spent judiciously on other programmes.

An allocation of ₹30 crore will be sought from the State government for the conduct of Dasara festival this year, he said, while adding that he was confident of the government releasing sufficient funds for the celebrations.

A total of 16 Dasara sub-committees will be formed to ensure that the festivities are celebrated in a grand and meaningful manner. If needed, three more sub-committees will be formed, he added.

He also assured that priority will be given to local talent in the various cultural programmes to be organised as part of the festivities. However, talent from other parts of the country will also be invited to enhance the appeal of Dasara festival.

City to be illuminated

Illumination of Mysuru including main thoroughfares of the city, which is one of the main attractions of Dasara festival, will be taken up by the Chamundeshswari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

“They had spent about ₹6.5 crore on the illumination last year. This year the officials have agreed to spend an additional ₹50 lakh,” he said.

While the main thoroughfares of the city through which the Dasara procession passes have already been concretised during the earlier regime of Congress, Mr. Mahadevappa said he had advised the officials and the people’s representatives to go on a bus tour of the city to identify the works that were needed ahead of the Dasara. Such a tour, he felt, will help identification of the repairs that were needed for the roads, clearing the vegetation or any other works needed to spruce up the city.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP; Harish Gowda, G.T. Deve Gowda, T.S. Srivatsa, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, MLAs; A.H. Vishwanath, C.N. Manjegowda, MLCs; and Mayor Shivakumar were among the elected representatives, who participated in the meeting.

Mysuru district nodal Secretary S. Selva Kumar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar were also present in the meeting.