Karnataka: Govt. will issue bus passes for rural journalists soon, says media adviser to CM

Published - July 27, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

K.V. Prabhakar, media adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister, said that the State government will respond to the demands of journalists working in rural areas.

Speaking at Patrika Dina, organised by Shivamogga District Working Journalists Association and Shivamogga Press Trust, Mr. Prabhakar said Mr. Siddaramaiah had announced bus passes for rural journalists in the Budget. The guidelines for the facility were being worked out. The journalists in rural areas would get the bus passes within a month. Similarly, the State government would introduce a health insurance scheme for journalists.

Regarding the present state of media, Mr. Prabhakar said many people from agricultural families and the working class had entered journalism. However, it was disappointing that they had been made to work for the corporate forces.

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists president Shivanand Tagadur, Shivamogga Press Trust president N. Manjunath, Shivamogga District Working Journalists’ Association president K.V. Shivakumar, and others were present.

