GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka: Govt. will issue bus passes for rural journalists soon, says media adviser to CM

Published - July 27, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

K.V. Prabhakar, media adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister, said that the State government will respond to the demands of journalists working in rural areas.

Speaking at Patrika Dina, organised by Shivamogga District Working Journalists Association and Shivamogga Press Trust, Mr. Prabhakar said Mr. Siddaramaiah had announced bus passes for rural journalists in the Budget. The guidelines for the facility were being worked out. The journalists in rural areas would get the bus passes within a month. Similarly, the State government would introduce a health insurance scheme for journalists.

Regarding the present state of media, Mr. Prabhakar said many people from agricultural families and the working class had entered journalism. However, it was disappointing that they had been made to work for the corporate forces.

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists president Shivanand Tagadur, Shivamogga Press Trust president N. Manjunath, Shivamogga District Working Journalists’ Association president K.V. Shivakumar, and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.