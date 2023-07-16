Karnataka govt. will declare drought-hit districts soon, says Jarkiholi

July 16, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HUBBALLI

Referring to the unequal distribution of rainfall in the State, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the government would soon declare some districts as drought-hit after taking into consideration the quantum of rainfall and related issues.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said that while some districts had received excess rainfall, some had faced a dry spell.

“Already the issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Very soon we will make the announcement on declaring some districts as drought-hit,” he said.

Mr. Jarkiholi said the party had begun preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and if the party wanted him to contest, he would contest from Belagavi.

He said that already a discussion on selection of candidates for the polls had been held in Bengaluru and he had discussed the matter with legislators from the district.

The names of the candidates will be finalised in the next two months, he said.

To a query, Mr. Jarkiholi said that there was a big list of aspirants for the ticket in Belagavi and the candidates will be finalised after thorough discussion with legislators and leaders.

“Only if there is a need, then candidates from my family will be chosen. Otherwise our family will be in the second line,” he said.

On the Belagavi ring road project, he said very soon the work would be initiated, he said.