Karnataka govt. trying to cover up its failure through suspensions: Yatnal

The BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has alleged that the State government had suspended police officials in its bid to cover up its failure in maintaining law and order.

Speaking to presspersons after meeting Anjali Ambiger’s family in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Yatnal alleged that law and order had collapsed in Hubballi-Dharwad leading to increased drug menace. “However the Home Minister has ordered suspension of three-four police officials to cover up the government’s failure,” he alleged.

He also alleged that because of political pressure, the police officials were unable to do their work freely. The drug menace had spread its tentacles across the State, including Bengaluru. The term ‘strong action’ had just become a dialogue for the government, he claimed.

Another suspended

Meanwhile another police officer has been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty. On Monday, the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan issued an order suspending Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijaykumar Talawar.

Mr. Talawar is the fourth police officer to be suspended after the murder of Anjali Ambiger, including Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Rajeev.

On April 22, Anjali’s family members had approached the Bendigeri police station complaining about the threat issued by the accused Girish Sawanth, but the police had not registered the case.

In a related development, a federation of various Dalit organisations has taken exception to the suspension of police officials alleging that only Dalit officials were being targeted and urged the government to revoke the suspension orders.

In a release, the federation has said that while the murders of Neha Hiremath and Anjali were highly condemnable, such steps of suspending upright officers would affect the moral strength of the police force.

Meanwhile, a team of CID officials reached Hubballi and began investigation into the murder of Anjali Ambiger after the government issued order handing over the case to the CID.

