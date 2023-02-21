ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt transfers IAS, IPS officers engaged in bitter public tussle

February 21, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

IPS officer Roopa D. and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other

PTI

IPS officer D. Roopa leaves the Vidhana Soudha after enquiry to Chief Secretary of Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on February 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Faced with embarrassment following a bitter public tussle between two senior officers, the Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred them, without specifying their new posting.

IPS officer and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa D, and IAS officer and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other.

IAS Rohini Sindhuri at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on February 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Ms. Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

With the public spat between the two senior women bureaucrats getting murkier, causing huge embarrassment to the government, multiple Ministers had expressed displeasure against their conduct, and had warned action, citing service rule violation.

The quarrel between Ms. Roopa and Ms. Rohini on Monday reached the office of the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, with both of them submitting a petition seeking action against each other, and explaining their stance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said, the Chief Secretary has given direction to both officials verbally and in writing, to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules, and they have agreed to it. "I expect them to follow the rules", he had said.

Related Topics

Karnataka

