Karnataka government to sell 3,600 acres to JSW Steel in Sandur

Under a lease-cum-sale agreement, the government has decided to sell 3,600 acres to JSW Steel in Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

In 2005-06, the then coalition government, also headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, allocated 3,600 acres to JSW Steel under a lease-cum-sale agreement. The lease period was 10 years.

JSW Steel of Hosapete, Ballari, is one of India’s leading integrated steel manufacturers, with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum. It has already developed 3,600 acres in Toranagallu, Karekuppa, Moosenayakanahalli and Yarabanahalli in Sandur taluk.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet on Monday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that according to the agreement signed over a decade ago, the land would be sold to the company for ₹90,000 an acre, based on the then guidance value. The company had deposited the amount in 2007 and it will pay more if there is any difference in the amount to be paid, he said.

A decision was also taken to include NOTA (None of the Above) in the ballot for elections to urban local bodies. Several ULBs in the State go to the polls on Wednesday.

The Minister also said it has been decided that ₹61 crore would be released for developing infrastructure at the government engineering college in Ramangaram, ₹111 crore for taking up drinking water and drainage works in Maddur, and ₹377 crore for the construction of residential schools in 15 places.