State govt. to release ₹1,000 cr. to build houses for flood victims

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday staged a protest seeking relief fund from the Centre for flood-affected people, following which the State government decided to release from its coffers ₹1,000 crore for construction of houses and ₹510 crore for repair of damaged roads.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa decided to release the funds from the State exchequer for flood-hit districts.

The amount would be released to Deputy Commissioners in the next few days. A total ₹5 lakh each would be given to families whose houses were totally damaged. In the first phase, ₹1 lakh would be given per family for laying the foundation for new houses.

Briefing about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the Deputy Commissioners would be release ₹1 lakh to each family after verifying records of damaged houses. It was roughly estimated that nearly 40,000 houses were completely damaged owing to the recent floods.

A sum of ₹25,000 would be given to each family whose house had been partially damaged. Funds available under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation, and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2013, would be utilised for construction of houses of SCs and STs.

A sum of ₹30,444 crore had been allocated for the welfare of the SCs and STs in 2019-20. Funds under the Act would also utilised for construction of roads in SC/ST colonies.

There was no diversion of funds for other activities of the government, Mr. Madhuswamy clarified. Funds of ₹510 crore under the PWD would be utilised for construction and repair of roads in flood- affected areas.

Within shouting distance from the venue of the State Cabinet meeting, the Congress staged a protest against State government and the Centre’s “apathetic attitude” towards the flood affected.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government was in “sleeping mode” and the party would intensify protests across the State starting from Belagavi.