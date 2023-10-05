Karnataka govt. to pay ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh compensation in cases of unnatural death of people while in prison

October 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

A policy has been framed for paying a compensation of ₹7.5 lakh to the next of kin of the prisoners in case of unnatural death of prisoner due to a quarrel among prisoners, and ₹5 lakh in case of other unnatural deaths, including suicide, within the prisons, the High Court of Karnataka was informed on Thursday.

The policy was framed on the directions issued by the apex court and the High Court, which had in 2017 initiated a suo motu PIL on the apex court’s orders to ensure that the State government formulated a scheme to identify prisoners who died unnaturally while in prison since 2012, identify the next of kin of deceased prisoners, and pay reasonable compensation to them.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, which took note of the policy, framed in October 2022, disposed of the petition while observing that the government had appropriately addressed and redressed the grievances raised in the petition.

No compensation

However, as per the policy, no compensation would be paid in case of natural death, including death due to illness of the prisoners. Also, no compensation would be paid if the death occurs while escaping from prison or while on parole or lawful custody outside the prison; and if the death occurs due to natural disaster/calamity.

The compensation would be paid to the next of kin of the prisoners, who suffered unnatural deaths in the prisons in Karnataka since January 1, 2012, through the Deputy Commissioners of the districts in whose jurisdiction the next of kin of the deceased prisoner resides.

The Heads of the prisons will have to submit the report of the unnatural death of prisoner to the Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, along with magisterial enquiry report, post-mortem, final cause of death, medical history and treatments given to the prisoner prior to death, for release of compensation by the government, the policy stated.