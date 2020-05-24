Karnataka govt. to open SSLC exam centres in Goa and Kerala also

Bengaluru

24 May 2020 19:24 IST

The move is expected to help students living in border areas write the papers

The State government will be opening SSLC examination centres in Goa and Kerala for students who live in the border areas.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to take this decision as they want to make it easier for students and ensure that they don’t put themselves at risk.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the Goa government has already given them permission to set up centres. “We are awaiting for permission from the Kerala government, and will hold a meeting to plan the logistics so that all goes smoothly,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to department officials, many students from Kasaragod travel to schools in Dakshina Kannada district for classes.

Similarly, there are also students in Goa residing in towns on the Goa-Karnataka border and studying in Kannada-medium schools in Goa.

“Students in Kasaragod normally come to schools in Dakshina Kannada districts and those in Goa would travel to Karwar to write the examination. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want them to conduct the examination in the same town they are studying in,” a senior official of the department said. This decision will come as a welcome relief to students who were concerned about getting permission to travel due to restrictions and guidelines.

“We don’t want the students to be stressed about following standard operating procedures that are laid down for those coming in from other states. They will be worried about preparation for the examination itself,” said an official.

The Deputy Directors of Public Instruction from Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts have been asked to collate the exact number of students who reside in the border towns so that arrangements can be made accordingly.

The SSLC examination is scheduled to start on June 25 and end on July 4.