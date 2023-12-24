ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Govt to launch Yuva Nidhi in Shivamogga on January 12

December 24, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the registration for Yuva Nidhi will begin on December 26

The Hindu Bureau

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Yuva Nidhi scheme, which aims to provide monthly allowances to unemployed degree and diploma holders, in Shivamogga on January 12, the day when national youth day is celebrated to mark Swamy Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Dec. 24, said the registration for Yuva Nidhi will begin on December 26. The launch of the scheme, one of the five guarantees that the Congress promised in its election manifesto, will be held at Freedom Park in the city.

Besides the CM, many Ministers of the Cabinet will take part in the programme. The allowance would be released to the eligible applicants on that day, he said.

Further, the Minister said that his department had decided to earmark funds for cleaning work in schools. “Children should not be involved in the cleaning work. If any teacher violates this rule, he or she faces legal action,” he said.

The Minister also said that all schools would have sufficient benches so that no child would sit on the floor from the next academic year, he added.

CONNECT WITH US