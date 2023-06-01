Karnataka govt. to hand over land to iPhone maker Foxconn by July 1: Minister M.B. Patil

June 01, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Thursday said that Foxconn planned to start manufacturing iPhone units by April, 2024 at its proposed Devanahalli plant as the State government would be handing over the required land by July 1 this year.

“The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR in Devanahalli would be handed over by July 1. Along with this, the Government would ensure 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities,” Mr. Patil said after meeting representatives of the company, who were on a courtesy call. IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge was also present.

Mr. Patil said, “Foxconn has been asked to provide details of the skill sets it seeks from employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable.”

A release from his office said that with this, the new government has speeded up the process of setting up the ₹13,600 crore project that is expected to generate 50,000 jobs. It said that the Taiwan–based global company has already paid 30% of the cost towards the land to KIADB. It has set the goal to complete the project in three phases and has set a target of manufacturing 2 crore units annually from the plant when all the three phases are functional.

