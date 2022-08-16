Karnataka govt to extend 2% sports quota in jobs to all departments: Bommai

Till now, only police and forest departments were providing 2% quota for sportspersons in job recruitment

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 16, 2022 15:17 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sports Minister Narayana Gowda with CWG 2022 medallists cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad (right) and weightlifter Gururaja Poojary (left), during the felicitation by Directorate of Youth Empowerment and Sports at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the State government will extend a 2% for sportspersons in jobs in all departments.

Till now, only police and forest departments were providing 2% quota for sportspersons in the recruitment for jobs.

Mr Bommai was speaking at a function organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to felicitate medal winners at the Commonwealth Games held recently in Birmingham as well as 75 sportspersons selected under the ‘Amrut Krida Dattu Yojane’.

He said a file related to the extension of sports quota to 2% in government jobs will be cleared soon. To encourage sportspersons and provide them security, the government would extend quota in jobs in all departments, he said.

For identifying sports talent among the youth, the chief minister said rural sporting events would be commenced in two months. The government would always give priority to sports and sportspersons, he added.

The chief minister appealed to sportspersons to play their games for the country and win medals. “Don’t play sports for secure jobs,‘‘ Mr Bommai advised.

