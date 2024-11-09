Karnataka govt. staff warned against consumption of tobacco products on office premises

Even as the Health and Family Welfare Department, under the National Tobacco Control Programme, has been creating awareness about the ill effects of smoking and consumption of tobacco products, a section of Karnataka government employees appears to be indulging in smoking and chewing on tobacco inside and outside office premises. This continues despite the statutory warnings, noted a circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). The circular reiterated the ban on government employees from smoking and using other tobacco products in offices and on their premises.

It warned employees of disciplinary action if they are found smoking or consuming gutka, pan masala and other tobacco products inside and around government offices. However, the circular has not specified the nature of disciplinary action the government will take if employees continued to violate the law.

The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, bans the consumption of tobacco products in public places. The offices have been told to install boards on the ban of consumption of tobacco products.