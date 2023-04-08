HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka govt spent ₹36.43 crores during PM’s visit on Feb 27

Narendra Modi was in Karnataka to inaugurate airport at Shivamogga and attend events at Belagavi.

April 08, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of new Airport at Shivamogga along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister of Parlimentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and Minister of Housing V. Somanna at Shivamogga on Feb 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of new Airport at Shivamogga along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister of Parlimentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and Minister of Housing V. Somanna at Shivamogga on Feb 27. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The State Government has spent over ₹36.43 crores to make arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka on February 27, the day he visited Shivamogga and Belagavi.

Mr. Modi was in Shivamogga to inaugurate the airport at Sogane village. Later in the day, he visited Belagavi, where he released the 13th installment of the PM Kissan Scheme and took part in a roadshow.

According to the Karnataka Gazetteer dated March 24, the State Government spent ₹21.06 crores to make arrangements for the inauguration of the airport in Shivamogga. The expenses included ₹4.25 crores for providing transportation facilities for the public to attend the event. The money was spent to provide water proof German pendals, green rooms for the PM, PM office, governor office, CM office, food for SPG, VVIPs, among others.

Later in the day, he went to Belagavi. The government spent ₹1.98 crores to put up 30-km-long barricade and exhibit tableaus. Besides that, another ₹13.39 crores were spent at the public meeting held to release the 13th instalment of PM Kissan Scheme. The expenses included ₹4.55 crores for the stage and infrastructure, ₹4.46 crores for the transportation of beneficiaries, and another ₹4.37 crores for ‘other works’, 

The State Government had given clearance to the Public Works Department to take up these works. And, the works were given exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999. The PM has visited seven times since January this year to attend government programmes in the state.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.