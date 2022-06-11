Karnataka govt. should not bow before the protestors, says Mutalik

Karnataka government should not withdraw the revised textbooks, Pramod Mutalik, Sri Ram Sene founder said in Belagavi on Friday.

“The State government should not bow before the protestors,’’ he told journalists. He claimed that the changes made by the revision committee were valid and should not be reversed.

Mr. Mutalik alleged that Islamic terrorists were targeting Kashmiri Pundits only because they were Hindus. He urged the Centre to support them. The Centre should issue gun licenses liberally to all the Hindus in Kashmir so that they can protect themselves, he said.

Mr Mutalik criticised the State government for failing to uphold Hindutva values. He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take strict measures to protect Hindutva.