Karnataka govt. should declare separate merit list for NK students: Prabhakar Kore

KLE will provide free education to children of farmers if govt supports, says Kore

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 15, 2022 20:52 IST

CM Basavaraj Bomma, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Prahlhad Joshi, former CMs B.S. Yeddiyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, Congress leader R.V. Deshpande and others present at the 75th birthday of Prabhakar Kore in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

On the occasion of his 75th birthday, Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman, made two important announcements in Belagavi on Saturday.

He urged the government to draw up a separate merit list for northern Karnataka students, in order to increase their enrollment in higher education. He also assured to provide free education to children of farmers, if the government were to support the society.

“We tend to hear this complaint that a major share of the seats in Karnataka’s higher education institutions are chosen by students from Bengaluru, Mysuru and coastal Karnataka. Due to backwardness and lack of educational infrastructure, students from northern Karnataka can not fight with them in an open competition. That is why, we demand that the State government draw up a separate merit list for northern Karnataka students. That will ensure equitable representation,’‘ he said.

Dr. Kore announced that he would take complete responsibility of providing free education to children of farmers if the government were to support him. KLE society is already providing quality education to several children of farmers free of cost and at subsidised fees. The society does not discriminate between its schools and colleges situated in urban or rural areas. We appoint teachers of the same educational qualification and calibre in both rural and urban schools. We ensure that the quality of teaching is also similar. Several of our institutions receive support from the government. If the government were to support us further, we will ensure that children of farmers become doctors, engineers, IT professionals. scientists or academicians, he said.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Congress leader R.V. Deshpande, some members of the State cabinet and others were present.

