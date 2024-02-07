Karnataka govt. set to roll back APMC Act provisions that deregulated sale and purchase of farm produce

February 07, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government is set to introduce amendment to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act, bringing back provisions that make it mandatory to purchase and sell notified agricultural produce in APMC yards.

The Bill will bring changes to the APMC Act that had been passed by the earlier BJP government to remove the licence regime and enable farmers to sell their produce anywhere. The changes that were brought to the APMC Act during COVID-19 pandemic had been criticised by the Congress that was then in the Opposition, as well as a large number of farmer organisations across the State.

A promise made

While the Congress had promised to roll back the amendment brought to the APMC Act, the farmers had pointed out at the depleting arrivals to the APMC yards since sale and purchase had been deregulated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, soon after assuming power, the Congress government had made an attempt to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) Act, 1966. The government moved the amendment Bill in July 2023. Though it had been passed by the Legislative Assembly on July 17, 2023, it failed to get the nod of the Legislative Council as it was referred to the select committee on July 18.

Among the provisions in the proposed amendment are authorising the Director of Agricultural Marketing and officers authorised by him to issue licence, providing penal provision for using any place for marketing any agricultural produce without a valid licence, and for purchase or sale of notified agricultural produce in contravention of the provisions of the Act. The amendment will also specify the places which can be used for purchase or sale of notified agricultural produce.

Language Bill

Among about 16 Bills that are likely to come before the legislature during the 10-day Budget session starting next Monday is also the Karnataka Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that mandates display in nameboards to be 60% in Kannada language and Kannada to be displayed in the upper half of the same board.

Though State government had sent a proposal to promulgate an Ordinance in this respect, the Governor had sent the proposal back to the government asking it to secure the nod of the Legislature since the session dates had been finalised.

The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also likely to be moved to exempt the office of Adviser to the Chief Minister, Financial Adviser to Chief Minister, and Chairman or Member to any commission from incurring disqualification for being a member of the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council. The amendment is being moved due to recent appointments that were made by the Congress government to quell dissidence.

Tenure of police officers

To enable police officers to understand their jurisdiction better and build good relation with the public, the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is likely to be moved to increase the tenure of police officers in operational duties from one year to two years.

The Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Worker’s Social Security and Welfare Bill, 2024, will be moved to provide levy and collection of cess on motor vehicles for financing schemes to provide social security to workers in transport and allied sectors. The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is being moved to enhance tax on motor vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.