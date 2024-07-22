ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt. set to oppose NEET, ‘one nation, one election’

Published - July 22, 2024 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant development, the Karnataka government on Monday decided to oppose NEET and ‘One Nation One Election’ through a resolution that is expected to be placed before the Legislative Assembly in the ongoing Monsoon session of the legislature.

The decision came at the Cabinet meeting held here, and the government has also decided to oppose the delimitation exercise to be taken up for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies based on the 2011 census figures that is expected to put southern States at a disadvantage, compared to the northern States. Currently, the 1971 census figure is the basis for drawing up Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.

Sources said that Karnataka government has decided to oppose the NEET on the lines of Tamil Nadu, and that the resolution would be to conduct the State’s own entrance examination for medical seats. This comes in the light of NEET examination paper leak that has put students in a quandary, sources added.

Besides, the Congress government also decided to oppose the delimitation exercise citing that further deliberations are required. Incidentally, the Congress has been opposed to the ‘One Nation One Election’, which was initially mooted by the BJP.

