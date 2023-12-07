Karnataka govt. provides exemptions in exams for differently-abled students of classes I to IX

December 07, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has decided to provide certain exemptions in exams for differently abled students from classes I to IX, including compensatory time for the scribe to read the question paper.

However, such students should furnish a medical certificate from the government agency concerned to avail of the concessions. These exemptions aim to create a barrier-free environment for students with disabilities, the government said.

In 2018, the State government provided some exemptions in the board exams for class X and II PU students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also provided this facility for class X and class XII specially-abled students.

In continuation of these reforms, these exemptions will be provided for other students as well. As per the order issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, it will provide the facilities of a scribe or a reader and compensatory time.

Spastic, visually challenged, physically challenged, dyslexic, autistic, and candidates with disabilities are permitted to use a scribe.

These students will be given compensatory time: an additional 60 minutes for a three-hour paper, 50 minutes for a two-and-a-half hour paper, 40 minutes for a two-hour paper, and 30 more minutes for a one-and-a-half hour paper.

Students with hearing disabilities, muscular dystrophy, learning disability, and those who are visually challenged can study only one language, instead of three. They can also choose two subjects among Social Science, Political Science, Economics, Carnatic or Hindustani music, instead of Mathematics and Science. These students will also have facilities such as alternative or separate questions in the exam. Students who are dyslexic will be allowed to use a simple calculator.

“The government has already provided this facility for specially-abled students of class X and II PU. Therefore, even students of lower classes should also get it,” B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner for School Education, said.

