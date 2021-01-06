Karnataka govt. promulgates Ordinance banning cow slaughter

Bengaluru

06 January 2021 01:35 IST

State government on Tuesday promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, to ban slaughter of cows. It also bans slaughter of bulls and bullocks of all ages and he or she buffaloes aged below 13.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, was passed in the Legislative Assembly during the winter session of the legislature, but was not cleared in the Legislative Council. Therefore, the government issued a gazette notification promulgating the Ordinance.

The new law makes provisions for stricter implementation of rules regarding transportation of cattle, seizure of vehicles and imposition of penalty, and operation of slaughterhouses. Under new the law, no person can transport any cattle from any place within the State or outside the State for slaughter. Only after obtaining permission from competent authority, can cattle be allowed for transportation for agricultural or animal husbandry purposes.

As per the new law, for which Governor Vajubhai R. Vala has given his assent, slaughter of cows would be a cognisable offence and would attract three to seven years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh. Repeat offenders will have to pay a fine of up to ₹10 lakh and face a jail term of seven years.

The law envisages establishment of ‘Gau Shala’ for the protection and preservation of cattle, registered with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries under the State or Central law.