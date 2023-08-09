ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt. plans year-long programmes from November 1 to mark golden jubilee of State’s renaming

August 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Shivaraj Tangadagi | Photo Credit:

Karnataka has decided to hold year-long celebrations from November 1 to mark the golden anniversary of its renaming from the erstwhile State of Mysore.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said the nature of the year-long programmes would be finalised after holding divisional-level consultative meetings with Kannada writers and activists throughout the State. After the completion of the consultative process, a high-level meeting would be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to give a final shape to the year-long programmes, he said.

The State of Mysore was renamed Karnataka with effect from November 1, 1973. It was on July 30, 1973, that the Lok Sabha adopted a Bill which provided for renaming the State of Mysore as the State of Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting with writers

Mr. Tangadagi, who held a meeting with Kannada writers and activists from the Bengaluru division on Wednesday, said a bronze statue of Nadadevi Bhuvaneshwari (Goddess of the land) would be installed on the premises of Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹3 crore.

Pointing out that the State got its present name in 1973 when D. Devaraj Urs, known as the champion of the backward classes, was the Chief Minister, Mr. Tangadagi maintained that it was a coincidence that its golden jubilee was being held when Mr. Siddaramaiah, who too is following the ideology of Urs, is the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Kannada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US