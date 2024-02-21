ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt. plans to name canal after Nariman

February 21, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Fali S. Nariman | Photo Credit: File Photo

The State government is planning to name a major irrigation canal after eminent jurist Fali S. Nariman, who passed away Wednesday.

Speaking on the condolence motion moved by Speaker U.T. Khader in the Legislative Assembly, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K.H. Patil said that Nariman’s services to the State would be remembered by naming the major canal after him.

“Instead of naming a building after him, an important canal can be named after him. We will discuss this with the Water Resources Minister (D.K. Shivakumar),” Mr Patil said. The House observed a minute silence as a mark of respect.

