Karnataka Govt orders inquiry into irregularities in Shivamogga DCC Bank

September 06, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Cooperation Department has ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, sanctioning loans, and granting the sixth pay to the employees of the Shivamogga District Central Cooperative Bank.

The department has appointed Shashidhar P., Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Society of Bengaluru Urban district, and Maheshwarappa, Joint Director of Cooperative Societies, Audit and Accounts Department, in Davangere as inquiry officers. In the order issued by Ashwathanarayana, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the inquiry officers have been directed to visit the DCC Bank, verify the documents, and submit a report within 15 days.

Earlier, Congress legislators in Shivamogga district, including Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarapppa, and the employees of the bank had submitted complaints to the department alleging irregularities in the bank’s recruitment. They had said that the recruitment process was conducted without obtaining formal approval from the directors. They alleged that the responsibility of conducting the written test was handed over to an unrecognised university.

