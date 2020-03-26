Karnataka govt orders action against landlords, house owners who ask doctors, paramedical staff to vacate houses

Following complaints that landlords and owners are asking doctors and paramedical staff to vacate their houses, the Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education) Jawaid Akhtar has directed all DCs, BBMP commissioner and joint commissioners, commissioners of Municipal corporation and deputy commissioners of police to initiate strict penal action against such people .

In an order issued on Thursday, these officials have also been asked to submit action taken report on a daily basis to the office of Additional Chief Secretary in the Home department.

“We have received a lot of complaints from doctors, paramedical staff and other health workers. The behaviour of landlords and house owners amounts to obstructing public servants in discharging duties. In this context, the government of Karnataka has issued The Karnataka Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Hyderabad Infectious Disease Act, 1950 for prevention and containment of Covid-19,” the Order states.