Karnataka Govt mulling to ban PFI, SDPI

The Karnataka Government is mulling to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the violence in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that left two killed in police firing.

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru on Friday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said the government has planned to ban PFI and SDPI “since both organisations instigate violence and disturb peace in the society.”

Mr. Kumar said, “These organisations have no base in any civilised society. Their actions amount to anti-social cause. Both these organisations need to be banned. We are going to discuss in the Cabinet.”

On Thursday, Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi said both these organisations joined hands with the Congress and were trying to destabilize the State government disturbing law and order in the society. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also demanded banning the two organisations.