Karnataka govt. mulling over voluntary disclosure policy to provide opportunity to surrender wildlife artefacts

October 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 12:53 am IST - Bengaluru

After several celebrities were accused of possessing tiger claw pendants, including Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, a former brand ambassador of the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD), and actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh, the State government is contemplating a voluntary disclosure policy under which those illegally owning wildlife artefacts will be given an opportunity to surrender the materials, without penal action.

Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said, “We are exploring the option of providing an opportunity to surrender the artefacts to those illegally owning them, in the larger public interest. The surrendered wildlife materials will be destroyed by the Forest Department.”

When asked whether the policy was proposed to protect influential people who have come under the scanner of the department, he said, “Everyone is equal before the law and the department has commenced legal procedures in the complaints filed so far.” He further said, “This policy which the State government is exploring is in the larger public interest as many are still not aware of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.”

In 1972, 1973, and 2002 amnesty was provided to those possessing illegal wildlife items and the KFD is currently in touch with the Union government to explore voluntary disclosure possibilities under the existing legal framework. In earlier years, a window was created to own the artefacts after declaration. Those who disclosed the materials were given permission by the KFD to own them on the condition that they do not flaunt them.

Mr. Khandre said the task force that was constituted on Wednesday was instructed to submit a report on previous cases and measures to strengthen the implementation of the law in the State. He said the KFD had been receiving complaints about those owning tiger claw pendants after Big Boss contestant Varthur Santosh was apprehended and in every case, officials were working as per the legal procedures.

Mr. Khandre also appealed to the public not to wear fake tiger claw pendants as this would promote the purchase of original tiger claws. He added the department would launch an awareness campaign on the Wildlife Act.

Priests arrested

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru range forest officers on Thursday arrested two priests, identified as Krishnananda Holla and Nagendra Jois, for wearing tiger claws fashioned as pendants. Sources in the department said the priests were not only wearing the pendants but also encouraging others to wear them based on some belief. They were produced before the court. The priests are attached to Markandeshwara Swamy temple at Khandya. In Joida, Uttara Kannada district, officials arrested a hotel owner identified as Prakash Naik for sporting a tiger claw pendant.

The department has received eight cases so far and on Thursday officials raided the residence of BJP leader Vijugowda Patil in Vijayapura after a photograph of his son wearing a pendant surfaced on social media. A senior police official said the tiger claws recovered from the accused were sent to Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Dehradun.