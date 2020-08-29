Karnataka govt. may allow some sevas in temples from September 1

Devotees standing in a queue at the Sharnabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Endowment Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Saturday said that the muzrai department intends to allow some sevas in temples in the State from September 1 and has consulted health department on the same.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, Mr. Poojary said that if the health department recommends that sevas can be resumed they will be allowed.

However, "Anna santarpane" (mass feeding) and crowding in temples will not be allowed to help prevent spreading COVID-19, he said.

