Karnataka govt. issues notification bringing back about 11,300 employees to OPS

January 24, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Meeting a longstanding demand, the State government on Wednesday issued a notification to bring a part of government employees to a defined pension scheme (old pension scheme) from the existing new pension scheme. An estimated 11,300 employees will be eligible to go into the defined pension scheme from the new pension scheme.

Those who joined after April 1, 2006, but the advertisement for the posts were issued before that will be eligible for the defined pension. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured a delegation of government employees who had met him to seek the changes.

As per the notification, eligible employees will have a one-time chance to opt for the defined pension scheme on or before June 30, 2024. The recommendation of those eligible should be made to the heads of departments before July 31, 2024, and sent for the Finance Department approval before August 31, 2024.

