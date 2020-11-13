Karnataka govt issues guidelines to identify 'green crackers'

The government in its earlier order has allowed traders having licenses to sell green crackers from November 7 to 16 at identified locations.

The Karnataka government on Friday modified its guidelines on green crackers with details on what characterises them and how to identify them.

The revised guidelines said green crackers are less harmful and polluting compared to conventional firecrackers. “Green crackers packing can be identified through distinct green logo of CSIR-NEERI and PESO as well as a Quick Response coding system. QR code is a novel feature incorporated on the firecrackers to avoid manufacture and sale of counterfeit products,” it said. The order permitted bursting of green crackers as sparklers, flowerpots and maroons.

The new guidelines follow High Court's direction on Thursday to come out with more specific guidelines on what green crackers are and how they are to be identified. It said that the earlier order was "ineffective" in the absence of such specifications.

The order on Friday said that green crackers are manufactured as per the formulation developed by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NERI) lab, a central government enterprise under Ministry of Science and Technology.

Anjum Parwez, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management), and member secretary, State Executive Committee, who issued the guidelines, said green crackers product approved by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization which functions under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industries of the Centre.

The government in its earlier order has allowed traders having licenses to sell green crackers from November 7 to 16 at identified locations. Shops are to maintain six meters distance to ensure free flow of air. All shops have to display licenses granted to them by the authorities concerned to sell crackers.

During buying of crackers, wearing of masks and maintaining social distance made mandatory. Facilities such as sanitizer and thermal screening should be made available at each shop to prevent spread of COVID-19. Guidelines advised the people to avoid crowding at one place or at one shop.

Besides these rules, guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Police, urban local bodies and other agencies are applicable during the festival days.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has appealed to the people of the State to celebrate Deepavali in a “simple manner” and refrain from bursting firecrackers in the light of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.