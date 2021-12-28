Karnataka govt initiates e-RUPI disbursement for education scholarship

Bengaluru:

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), State Bank of India (SBI), and Department of e-Governance, Government of Karnataka, have partnered for enabling and implementing e-RUPI, a cashless and contactless payment solution to students under its scholarship programme.

e-RUPI would be used to ensure a leak-proof delivery of education fees of eligible students by paying digitally to the college/institute by the state government. The state goverment would get e-vouchers delivered to the mobiles of eligible students, according to a release.

The voucher code can be received on the feature phone also. The students would be able to redeem e-RUPI at the identified colleges/institutes for the intended purpose of fees payment.

For redeeming e-RUPI, the identified institutes would scan the QR code or SMS string displayed by the students using an application or POS machine. This process would remove the requirement of any physical token delivery for the students to avail of the scholarship.

The state government has around 176 schemes of 35. Other major schemes which have been on-boarded are minimum price support schemes, PM-Kisan State Scheme, CM-Relief Fund, housing schemes, and milk incentive scheme.

Rajiv Chawla, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) (e-governance), of the state Government said, “e-RUPI is indeed a very powerful tool for governments to use as it allows direct transfer of the benefits to the targeted beneficiary, with safety and security. The instrument ensures that the beneficiary gets the benefit as per the guidelines of the scheme. Under this initiative, each transaction is mapped with the beneficiary and the institution ensuring that the e-Voucher can be redeemed by the college where the student has enrolled.”

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, Retail & Digital Banking, SBI said, the e-RUPI (UPI Prepaid Voucher) was launched on August 2 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for COVID-19 Vaccination as the first use case.

“Owing to its hassle-free usage coupled with its secured and cashless features, the government has envisaged to extend the use of e-RUPI to other use cases like DBT, scholarships, kerosene oil distribution, subsidized distribution of food grains, donations, grocery”, Mr Setty said in the release.

The release said SBI is one of the leading bank in the implementation of e-RUPI for other use cases by providing end-to-end solution to the State Government.