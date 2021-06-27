Karnataka govt ‘indulging in loot’: Brinda Karat

Bengaluru:

27 June 2021 14:14 IST

Accusing the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP Government in the State of “indulging in loot,” CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Sunday said that the Government was looting people’s pocket to help the corporates.

“The pandemic management in Karnataka has been marked by corruption and communal approach. It is a looting government,” she said, participating in an online protest, organised jointly by five left parties and two secular parties on Sunday.

“The BJP government in Karnataka is following an unethical and immoral approach in the COVID-19 management,” said.

Referring to the corruption, she said that the bed blocking scam has been among those reported. “(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s blue eyed boy’s name is Surya. But he only brings darkness,” the CPI(M) leader said, referring to the Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who communalised the bed blocking issue.

Ms. Karat said that the ideological framework of the BJP government at the Centre to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic has been influenced by the RSS. During the worst of times when the fight should have been united, religion was used to divide, she added. “The pandemic has been approached without a plan and is unscientific.”

Stating that when India is in the grip of the pandemic and witnessing the highest wholesale price index in 11 years, Ms. Karat said: “Purchasing power of people has collapsed. While the Centre has helped corporates with tax concessions and financial help, there has been no cash transfers for the poor.” Livelihood of 12 crore people has been lost, she added.

Referring to the dilution of Essential Commodities Act earlier by the Centre, she said that the importance of price control mechanism is more profound now when the price of commodities has gone up. “The cost of a litre of mustard oil has doubled in one year.”

Further, she said: “When the Centre can spend Rs. 20,000 crore for the Central Vista project, but has refused to compensate COVID-19 deaths. Without ramping up vaccination, it would be difficult to face the third wave of the pandemic.”

CPI Rajya Sabha Member Binoy Viswam said that the Modi Government has been peddling lies, and has been pro business.