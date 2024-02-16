Karnataka govt. increases incentive for bivoltine cocoon growers from to ₹30 per kg

February 16, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The State government on Friday, February 16, announced an increase in the incentive for bivoltine cocoon growers from the existing ₹10 per kg to ₹30 per kg.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement in the State Budget 2024-25 presented in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Bivoltine cocoons are considered to be superior in quality compared to the traditional crossbreed cocoons grown in Karnataka, which contributes a lion’s share to India’s raw silk production.

The superior quality silk reeled out of bivoltine cocoons also prevents the need for importing high-quality silk from China. With the number of Automatic Reeling Machines (ATM) expected to go up in the coming days, the requirement of superior quality bivoltine cocoons will increase correspondingly.

The Central Silk Board (CSB) has been making efforts to increase the volume of bivoltine cocoons in the country. Out of the 36,582 tonnes of raw silk produced in India during 2022-23, silk reeled out of bivoltine cocoons accounted for only 8,901 tonnes, up from about 7,941 tonnes during the previous year 2021-22.

Subsidy for reelers

Mr. Siddaramaiah also announced a subsidy of ₹12 crore annually to raw silk reelers in coordination with Karnataka Minority Development Corporation (KMDC).

He said loans will also be given through KMDC along with training through Sericulture Department to financially support silk reelers belonging to the minority communities.

According to retired Deputy Director of Sericulture Department N.Y. Chigari, the government’s gesture will not only help the reelers, most of whom come from a poor background, but also strengthen the overall sericulture industry.

The enhancement in the incentive for bivoltine cocoons will also encourage sericulture farmers to opt for bivoltine cocoon crops. A large number of sericulture farmers continue to grow crossbreed variety for various reasons. “It will make a huge difference even if the farmers rear bivoltine cocoons during one or two cycles a year,” he said.

Cocoon markets

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah announced Phase 2 of the project to develop the cocoon markets at Ramanagar and Shidlaghatta in the State into hi-tech markets.

“Ramanagar and Shidlaghatta are known as the largest cocoon markets in Asia. In the first phase, ₹150 crore has been allocated to develop them as hi-tech markets. Phase 1 will be completed shortly and Phase 2 will be subsequently taken up at a cost of ₹250 crore,” he said.

Development of the cocoon markets as hi-tech involves bringing in transparency in the transactions through e-auction and e-cash payment facility, besides putting up electronic scales and digital displays.