Karnataka govt. hospitals to ready 1,000 beds soon

State govt. takes steps to tackle rising COVID-19 cases

With a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak imminent and three more clusters detected in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Karnataka government is gearing up to keep hospitals equipped.

As many as 1,000 COVID-19 beds will be readied in government hospitals and government medical colleges in the next 15 days, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said.

Addressing presspersons on Thursday after a meeting with senior health officials and heads of government hospitals and medical colleges, the Minister said he had asked all hospitals to keep beds ready on a mission mode. This apart, nearly 1,000 beds would also become functional from Monday in three COVID-19 care centres being set up in Bengaluru.

Ambulances allocated

A total of 200 ambulances, one in each ward, would be set aside exclusively for COVID patients.

The State’s COVID war room would start operating round the clock as it was during the first outbreak and the government would monitor the situation using real-time data through the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Mr. Sudhakar said vaccine wastage, which had been pegged at over 6% in Karnataka, would be monitored on a daily basis and officials would be accountable for every vial.