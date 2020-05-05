Karnataka govt hopes to conduct SSLC exam in June

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the government was hoping to conduct SSLC exam during the second or third week of June.

In a Facebook live video on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said that he had instructed Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) to start preparing for the SSLC exams.

However, the Minister said that the final time table would only be announced by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) only after all the necessary safety measures are put in place to conduct the exams.