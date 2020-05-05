Karnataka govt hopes to conduct SSLC exam in June

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the government was hoping to conduct SSLC exam during the second or third week of June.
In a Facebook live video on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said that he had instructed Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) to start preparing for the SSLC exams.
However, the Minister said that the final time table would only be announced by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) only after all the necessary safety measures are put in place to conduct the exams.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.