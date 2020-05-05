Karnataka

Karnataka govt hopes to conduct SSLC exam in June

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the government was hoping to conduct SSLC exam during the second or third week of June.

In a Facebook live video on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said that he had instructed Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) to start preparing for the SSLC exams.

However, the Minister said that the final time table would only be announced by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) only after all the necessary safety measures are put in place to conduct the exams.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 1:14:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-govt-hopes-to-conduct-sslc-exam-in-june/article31508300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY