ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt. formation | KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar leaves for Delhi

May 16, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - Bengaluru:

The development comes a day after poll observers provided the feedback of the newly elected legislators to Congress resident Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar speaks to mediapersons in Bengaluru before leaving for New Delhi, on May 16, 2023.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, on Tuesday, May 16 morning left for the national capital for holding discussions on the chief ministerial candidate and formation of the Congress government, with central leaders of the Congress party.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I am going alone to Delhi. The AICC general secretary called me to Delhi alone. I am going alone”, he said, apparently taking a jibe at former chief minister Siddaramaiah who had reached Delhi on Monday with his loyalists of newly elect-MLAs.

All eyes on Congress’s Karnataka decision as Opposition leaders gear up for strategy meet

“The Congress is my home and temple. The Congress party is my strength. My health is good today”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have done my duty. We have to collectively ensure peace and social harmony in the State” Mr Shivakumar said.

Mr. Shivakumar is expected to hold talks with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US