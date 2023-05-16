Karnataka govt. formation | KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar leaves for Delhi

May 16, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - Bengaluru:

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, on Tuesday, May 16 morning left for the national capital for holding discussions on the chief ministerial candidate and formation of the Congress government, with central leaders of the Congress party.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I am going alone to Delhi. The AICC general secretary called me to Delhi alone. I am going alone”, he said, apparently taking a jibe at former chief minister Siddaramaiah who had reached Delhi on Monday with his loyalists of newly elect-MLAs.

“The Congress is my home and temple. The Congress party is my strength. My health is good today”, he said.

“I have done my duty. We have to collectively ensure peace and social harmony in the State” Mr Shivakumar said.

Mr. Shivakumar is expected to hold talks with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.