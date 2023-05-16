HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka govt. formation | KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar leaves for Delhi

The development comes a day after poll observers provided the feedback of the newly elected legislators to Congress resident Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

May 16, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar speaks to the media on his Delhi visit, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar speaks to the media on his Delhi visit, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, on Tuesday, May 16 morning left for the national capital for holding discussions on the chief ministerial candidate and formation of the Congress government, with central leaders of the Congress party.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I am going alone to Delhi. The AICC general secretary called me to Delhi alone. I am going alone”, he said, apparently taking a jibe at former chief minister Siddaramaiah who had reached Delhi on Monday with his loyalists of newly elect-MLAs.

All eyes on Congress’s Karnataka decision as Opposition leaders gear up for strategy meet

“The Congress is my home and temple. The Congress party is my strength. My health is good today”, he said.

“I have done my duty. We have to collectively ensure peace and social harmony in the State” Mr Shivakumar said.

Mr. Shivakumar is expected to hold talks with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / government / democracy / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.