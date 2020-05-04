Karnataka govt extends free bus travel for migrant workers by two days

The Karnataka government has announced the extension of free bus travel for two more days.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to stranded migrant workers to make use of the facility without gathering in large numbers at Majestic bus stand.

Earlier, the State government had announced free bus travel till Tuesday, which has now been extended till Thursday.

On Sunday, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated 951 buses to various destinations. Around 30,000 migrant workers and others travelled from the city to various destinations in the State.

On Monday morning, deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi with his cabinet colleagues visited Majestic bus stand and interacted with the passengers. Till 11 a.m, 174 buses were operated from Majestic bus stand.

The release further states that South Western Railway (SWR) is operating two Shramik Trains for stranded migrant workers from Rajasthan and Bihar.